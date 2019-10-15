UrduPoint.com
District Administration Decided Rs 1000 Rate Of 40 Kg Kinnow

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:55 PM

The District Administration has declared Rs 1000 rate of per 40 kilogram (Kg) Kinnow with consultation of growers, exporters and processors

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The District Administration has declared Rs 1000 rate of per 40 kilogram (Kg) Kinnow with consultation of growers, exporters and processors.

The decision of rates was finalized in a meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull and all stakeholders including exporters, processors and representatives of growers also attended the meeting.

The meeting also decided that kinnow's categories would not be considered and only one rate would be implemented for purchase of kinnow.

The DC said that Provincial government was making all out efforts to uplift the livelihood of farmers so that they could get best yields of their crops.

She said that due rights of farmers and exporters would be protected at any cost to avoid any kind of loss.

The kinnow Growers Association have also expressed satisfaction over new rates of 40 kg kinnow as they have demanded the government that rates should be enhanced from previous season's rates.

The exporters had issued Rs 600 rate for 40 kg kinnow at their own, without taking growers into confidence.

