District administration decides to change General Bus Stand

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) : To resolve the traffic congestion issue the district administration Monday decided to shift the general bus terminal from city to Baidra.

Provincial government has approved the change of place of bus stand and issued a grant of 20 million rupees which would be used for the purchase of 120 kanal land.

Heavy traffic would be diverted to the new general bus stand while local transporters would use the old bus stand.

The new place which was selected for new general bus stand is owned by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) which was purchased for the construction of Judicial Complex 10 years back but later it was declared inappropriate for the judicial complex and purchased another property near Manshera bypass.

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) would pay the price of land to the PHC.

Deputy Commissioner Manesehra sent a PC-I of the proposed new general bus stand keeping in view of the increasing rush on the general bus stand in the city which also caused traffic jam for hours in the city and was accepted.

New bus terminal is neighboring also Hazara Motorway Badra interchange and would also help reducing the traffic rush from the city area.