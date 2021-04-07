District administration decides to handover Abdullah Shah Medical Complex to GIMS administration

The district administration has decided to handover Abdullah Shah Medical Complex to administrative control of Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has decided to handover Abdullah Shah Medical Complex to administrative control of Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

In this connection, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch along with Head of Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences Dr.

Rahim Bux Bhatti and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Wednesday visited Abdullah Shah Medical Complex.

According to district administration, the complex will provide facilities of kidney transplant, dialysis, screening of liver transplant and other diseases free of cost to the people of Hyderabad and adjoining districts.