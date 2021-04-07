UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Decides To Handover Abdullah Shah Medical Complex To GIMS Administration

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:55 PM

District administration decides to handover Abdullah Shah Medical Complex to GIMS administration

The district administration has decided to handover Abdullah Shah Medical Complex to administrative control of Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has decided to handover Abdullah Shah Medical Complex to administrative control of Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

In this connection, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch along with Head of Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences Dr.

Rahim Bux Bhatti and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Wednesday visited Abdullah Shah Medical Complex.

According to district administration, the complex will provide facilities of kidney transplant, dialysis, screening of liver transplant and other diseases free of cost to the people of Hyderabad and adjoining districts.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Gambat Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Canada's Vaccine Advisory Board Upholds 4-Month In ..

3 minutes ago

Crops' harvesting: OGRA directs OMCs to ensure 20- ..

3 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan Transit Trader inaugurated at Ghulam Kh ..

3 minutes ago

Statements on Russia's Responsibility for Escalati ..

3 minutes ago

Kiev Pulls New Forces, Weapons to Contact Line in ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister attends Planning Commission meeting ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.