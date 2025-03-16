District administration decides to launch grand operation against sellers of fireworks.

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) District administration has decided to launch a grand operation against those who manufacture and sell fireworks.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal has directed the Assistant Commissioners to crack down.

Trace those who manufacture these deadly products.

Protection of human lives is very important. Citizens should identify those involved in such illegal business.

Their Names will be kept confidential. It may be recalled that on Saturday, one person died and two were seriously injured in an explosion caused by the manufacture of flammable materials at home in Bhutto Colony area of Chiniot.