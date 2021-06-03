District administration demolishes banned brick kilns

District administration has decided to demolished bricks kilns which were not converted to zigzag technology so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :District administration has decided to demolished bricks kilns which were not converted to zigzag technology so far.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad here on Thursday.

The DC said that final action was being taken against kilns not converted to zigzag technology so far. He said that it has been decided to demolish all kilns being operated on old technology.

He said that these kilns were creating pollution in the environment and causing into smog which was not only dangerous for public health but also affecting crops in winter season. He said that the honorable court has already directed to close such kilns and added that court orders would be implemented at any cost.

He directed assistant commissioners to launch crackdown in their respective areas. He asked them to visit all 492 bricks kilns across the district and use special mobile application for this purpose.

DC Ali Shahzad also directed officers concerned not to purchase bricks from these kilns for development projects of the district government. He said that contractors would ensure purchase of bricks from the kilns having zigzag technology only.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani, Deputy Director Environment Zaffar Iqbal, assistant commissioners and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.