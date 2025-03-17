District Administration Demolishes Illegal Encroachments In Karkhano Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 09:55 PM
The district administration, in collaboration with the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), conducted a joint operation in Karkhano Market, demolishing dozens of illegal constructions and encroachments
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The district administration, in collaboration with the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), conducted a joint operation in Karkhano Market, demolishing dozens of illegal constructions and encroachments.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, stated that the operation was carried out under the directives of the provincial government.
Heavy machinery was used to remove illegal structures near 12 markets and along the railway lines. During the operation, 36 individuals were arrested and sent to jail.
The DC highlighted that the encroachment mafia had occupied roads and footpaths, causing severe difficulties for pedestrians and disrupting traffic flow.
He emphasized that indiscriminate operations against illegal encroachments will continue across Peshawar, and strict action will be taken against those attempting to re-establish such structures.
To ensure the operation’s smooth execution, a heavy police presence was deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.
Recent Stories
MQM-P deplores violation of parking fee collection ban in Hyderabad
Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for Profiteering
Balochistan govt launches sports festival to celebrate Pakistan Day
Toll from US weekend tornadoes rises to at least 40
20% rise in licencing service providers’ compliance with regulations, legislat ..
KP Governor for implementation of NAP to eliminate terrorism
1,000 tractors to be given under Grow More Wheat Programme initiative: Minister ..
National unity urged to combat terrorism: Dr. Shezra Mansab
One dacoit killed, another arrested after encounter
Human Rights, Hindu Council celebrates Holi
Two air passengers offloaded for fake educational documents
District administration demolishes illegal encroachments in Karkhano market
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MQM-P deplores violation of parking fee collection ban in Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for Profiteering5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt launches sports festival to celebrate Pakistan Day2 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for implementation of NAP to eliminate terrorism2 minutes ago
-
1,000 tractors to be given under Grow More Wheat Programme initiative: Minister Kirmani2 minutes ago
-
National unity urged to combat terrorism: Dr. Shezra Mansab2 minutes ago
-
One dacoit killed, another arrested after encounter5 minutes ago
-
Human Rights, Hindu Council celebrates Holi5 minutes ago
-
Two air passengers offloaded for fake educational documents10 minutes ago
-
District administration demolishes illegal encroachments in Karkhano market5 minutes ago
-
CS reviews Quetta Development Projects5 minutes ago
-
MD SSWMB for completing cleanliness arrangements as to Youm-e-Ali5 minutes ago