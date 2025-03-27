District administration demolishes llegal buildings, recovers Rs2.5bn land

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Peshawar district administration, under Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram, launched a major anti-encroachment operation, demolishing 18 illegal structures and reclaiming 8 kanals of land worth Rs. 2.5 billion in Phase-III Chowk Hayatabad.

The operation was supervised by ADC (General) Rao Hashim Azim, with officials from PDA, Capital Metropolitan Government, Police, Civil Defence, and Revenue Department participating.

DC Peshawar announced that the drive will expand to post Eid to eliminate encroachments across the district.

The action targeted land grabbers who had occupied government land.