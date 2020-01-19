UrduPoint.com
District Administration Departments Inactive Owing To Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 06:36 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) The several important departments of District Administration Islamabad remain inactive owing to the lack of attention of interior ministry.The inner sources have revealed that caretaker Deputy Director appointed in Food department and he didn't pay any visit to food department for past four months.

His one year performance isn't up to the mark.Currently several important posts are vacant that included excise, labour, health and local government.

Sources stated that currently Iqbal Yousif holds the charge of Deputy Director of Food Department and he hasn't visit food department for past four months.

A clerk and office boy are currently working in food department.On the other hand Director Excise Bilal Khan had been appointed to computerize the system but he failed to computerize the system for past four years. Sources stated that numbers of departments are inactive owing to the lack of attention of ministry.

