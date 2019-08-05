District administration Dir Lower holds Kuli Kacheri

The district administration held Kuli kuchery at Fishing Hut Chakdara and addressed several problems of masses on the spot here on Monday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The district administration held Kuli kuchery at Fishing Hut Chakdara and addressed several problems of masses on the spot here on Monday.

The Kucheri was held under the Chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad where Assistant Commissioner, Adezai Zuhaib Butt, Tehsil Municipal Officer Chakdara Shakeel Hayat and all heads of line departments, notables, lawyers, elected representatives, representatives of bazaar trade union, media personnel, attended the Kuli Kachehir.

On the occasion the Chair stated the government officers were the public servants and they should keep open the doors of offices so that the general public easily have accesses to them.

He gave 15 days time limit for the resolving of the short term issues highlight by the general public in the open court. The notables of the area highlighted some issues relating to demolishing of GPS Chakdara, expediting construction work on GHS (for Girls) Chakdara, construction of Chakdara By-pass, action against narcotics dealers, issuance of new fare list for transporters, cutting of trees, availability of stray dogs vaccines in health facilities.

Other issues were related to WAPDA and Public Health Departments and all the highlighted issues had been properly noted were assigned to the concerned department for further necessary action.

On the occasion the Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower stated that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had launched the imitative of holding of Khuli Kachehri at Sub-Divisional/Tehsil Level for resolving the grievances of the general public and giving them the opportunity at their door steps.

The Chair directed the heads of departments that honest steps may be taken in all the complaints assigned to them and no lethargic behavior will be tolerated.

The heads of the departments also replied on some issues and explained their views for clearing the mind of the complainants.