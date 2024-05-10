District administration directed for strict compliance of CM’s ‘Good Governance’ program

The district administration has been directed for strict compliance of Good Governance program of the chief minister through ensuring merit and monitoring of quality services delivery to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The district administration has been directed for strict compliance of Good Governance program of the chief minister through ensuring merit and monitoring of quality services delivery to the citizens.

The administrative officers have been further directed to regularly visit hospital and educational institutions to ensure availabilities of facilities, along with keeping their offices open for public.

According to details, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engr. Aamir Khattak while presiding over a review meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee directed district’s all DCs to ensure proper implementation of the good governance program of CM Punjab.

He said that there were clear instructions from the chief minister to ensure the merit along with reward and punishment system.

The commissioner informed the committee that various indicators have been created to evaluate the performance of the administrative officers in the districts. Field officers need to be more active in this healthy competition between districts which will ultimately bring relief to the people, he said while directing the DCs to conduct weekly visits to District Headquarters Hospital, and the ACs should visit the Tehsil Headquarters hospitals to review the facilities provided to the patients.

He further instructed them to report any lack of facilities or any problem immediately. The District Monitoring Officers (DMOs) were directed to monitor the education system to improve teachers’ attendance, missing facilities and student enrollment through their visits.

DC Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nizarat Ali, Director Local Government Sibtain Kazmi, assistant commissioners and other concerned officers attended the meeting, whereas DCs from Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Murree participated in the meeting through video link.

The commissioner also directed the administrative officers to keep their offices open for public. Under the direction of the Punjab government, a special campaign against hoarders should be continued, he said.