- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- District administration directed for strict compliance of CM’s ‘Good Governance’ program
District Administration Directed For Strict Compliance Of CM’s ‘Good Governance’ Program
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 11:35 PM
The district administration has been directed for strict compliance of Good Governance program of the chief minister through ensuring merit and monitoring of quality services delivery to the citizens
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The district administration has been directed for strict compliance of Good Governance program of the chief minister through ensuring merit and monitoring of quality services delivery to the citizens.
The administrative officers have been further directed to regularly visit hospital and educational institutions to ensure availabilities of facilities, along with keeping their offices open for public.
According to details, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engr. Aamir Khattak while presiding over a review meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee directed district’s all DCs to ensure proper implementation of the good governance program of CM Punjab.
He said that there were clear instructions from the chief minister to ensure the merit along with reward and punishment system.
The commissioner informed the committee that various indicators have been created to evaluate the performance of the administrative officers in the districts. Field officers need to be more active in this healthy competition between districts which will ultimately bring relief to the people, he said while directing the DCs to conduct weekly visits to District Headquarters Hospital, and the ACs should visit the Tehsil Headquarters hospitals to review the facilities provided to the patients.
He further instructed them to report any lack of facilities or any problem immediately. The District Monitoring Officers (DMOs) were directed to monitor the education system to improve teachers’ attendance, missing facilities and student enrollment through their visits.
DC Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nizarat Ali, Director Local Government Sibtain Kazmi, assistant commissioners and other concerned officers attended the meeting, whereas DCs from Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Murree participated in the meeting through video link.
The commissioner also directed the administrative officers to keep their offices open for public. Under the direction of the Punjab government, a special campaign against hoarders should be continued, he said.
Recent Stories
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law
Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies
By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister
Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial ..
Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela6 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders13 minutes ago
-
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's stability13 minutes ago
-
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law13 minutes ago
-
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies5 minutes ago
-
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative5 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister5 minutes ago
-
Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial crisis5 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori5 minutes ago
-
Farmers urge govt to start wheat purchase process5 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur outlines measures for province development, pros ..5 minutes ago
-
May 9: intrusion, not mere political dissent: Khawaja Asif5 minutes ago