District Administration Directs Traders To Close Shops By 4pm In Khyber District

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:53 PM

The District Administration of Khyber tribal district here Monday directed all shopkeepers and traders to close their shops by 4pm as per Government orders in the wake of coronavirus outbreak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The District Administration of Khyber tribal district here Monday directed all shopkeepers and traders to close their shops by 4pm as per Government orders in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The district administration has lifted ban on tandoors and handcarts bussiness and allowed it to continue after 4pm to facilitate people during Ramazan.

On directions of Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Imran Khan visited Landi Kotal bazaar where he examined prices of daily use commodities and timing of closers of shops under Government standards operating procedures (SOPs) for Ramazan.

The AC while implementing SOP announced by KP Government regarding lockingdown said restrictions on Tandoors and handcarts were lifted by the Government and these businesses would continue after 4p.m to facilitate people during Ramazan.

