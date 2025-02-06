District Administration discusses Billion Tree Plus plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) In compliance with the directives of the provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Muhammad Arif Khan, instructed Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Bashir Khan, to hold a meeting with all stakeholders regarding the Government Green Growth Strategy - billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive.

During the meeting, Divisional Forest Officer, Shabir Jan, gave a detailed briefing on the plantation campaign.

He highlighted the importance of trees in combating climate change and outlined plans for the Forest Department to organize public awareness events across the district on the significance of afforestation and the impact of global warming.

Speaking at the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Bashir Khan, emphasized that planting trees a national duty and urged all government departments to identify suitable plantation sites and submit reports on the number of trees required.

This would enable the concerned institutions to provide the necessary plants according to demand.

He further stressed the need for urgent measures to mitigate climate change effects in Pakistan and urged all stakeholders to actively participate in the initiative to ensure environmental sustainability.