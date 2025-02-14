Open Menu

District Administration Discusses Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

District Administration discusses Billion Tree Plus plantation drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) In compliance with the directives of the provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Muhammad Arif Khan, instructed Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Bashir Khan, to hold a meeting with all stakeholders regarding the Government Green Growth Strategy - billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive.

During the meeting, Divisional Forest Officer, Shabir Jan, gave a detailed briefing on the plantation campaign.

He highlighted the importance of trees in combating climate change and outlined plans for the Forest Department to organize public awareness events across the district on the significance of afforestation and the impact of global warming.

Speaking at the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Bashir Khan, emphasized that planting trees is a national duty and urged all government departments to identify suitable plantation sites and submit reports on the number of trees required.

This would enable the concerned institutions to provide the necessary plants according to demand.

He further stressed the need for urgent measures to mitigate climate change effects in and urged all stakeholders to actively participate in the initiative to ensure environmental sustainability.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

51 minutes ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

57 minutes ago
 Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

1 hour ago
 Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit to hold next edition from ..

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

1 hour ago
 Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

2 hours ago
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

3 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

3 hours ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan