District administration discusses measures to control dengue virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rao Muhammad Hashim on Thuesdaychaired a meeting to devise strategies for controlling the spread of the dengue virus.

The meeting included representatives from the health department, local administration, and other relevant sectors.

Several important measures were agreed upon to raise public awareness and curb dengue transmission:

Health experts at the meeting highlighted that dengue mosquitoes breed in clean, stagnant water and advised the public to cover water containers, use mosquito screens, and wear full-sleeved clothing, especially for children.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner assured that comprehensive efforts are underway to combat the dengue virus, expressing confidence that coordinated action will lead to successful eradication in the city.