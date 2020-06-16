District administration distributes face masks among tribesmen

The District Administration here on Tuesday distributed face masks among tribesmen of tehsils Sararogha and Makeen to protect them from coronavirus

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The District Administration here on Tuesday distributed face masks among tribesmen of tehsils Sararogha and Makeen to protect them from coronavirus.

The masks were distributed by officials of district administration and corona Tiger Force on the directions of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan, Hameed Ullah Khan.

People were sensitized on applying hand sanitizers, regular hand washing and keeping social distancing to contain spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner, Ladha Allah Noor along with field staff examined different filling stations in Ladha sub division where petrol was found available with no shortage of the commodity.

The AC checked gauge and quantity of petrol pumps and directed petrol pumps owners to sell the commodity on Government rate.

He said overpricing has been noticed in few filling pumps, which was reduced as per Government notified rate.