UrduPoint.com

District Administration Distributes Ration Among Cyclone Victims

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2023 | 10:20 PM

District Administration distributes ration among Cyclone victims

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration on Sunday distributed rations among people who returned to their homes after living in relief camps.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan talking to the media said that ration bags provided by the Sindh Government were being distributed to those affected people who were evacuated and accommodated in relief camps after the threat of the Cyclone.

He said that Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police were assisting in the distribution of ration and so far ration has been distributed to more than 1,600 families in 6 different villages of Zero Point, District Sujawal and Shaheed Fazil Raho taluka while 500 tents were also given.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner –I Najeeb-u-Rehman Jamali also distributed relief goods in different villages of Badin.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Army Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Badin Sujawal Nawaz Khan Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs issues several customs policies for ..

Dubai Customs issues several customs policies for trade growth with partners

2 hours ago
 ChatGPT Hackathon offers actionable solutions for ..

ChatGPT Hackathon offers actionable solutions for education, entrepreneurship, t ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed highlights UAE National Olympic ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed highlights UAE National Olympic Committeeâ€™s commitment to s ..

3 hours ago
 UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalis ..

UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalists&#039; meetings in Iraq

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee graduation ceremony

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.