District Administration distributes ration among Cyclone victims

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration on Sunday distributed rations among people who returned to their homes after living in relief camps.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan talking to the media said that ration bags provided by the Sindh Government were being distributed to those affected people who were evacuated and accommodated in relief camps after the threat of the Cyclone.

He said that Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police were assisting in the distribution of ration and so far ration has been distributed to more than 1,600 families in 6 different villages of Zero Point, District Sujawal and Shaheed Fazil Raho taluka while 500 tents were also given.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner –I Najeeb-u-Rehman Jamali also distributed relief goods in different villages of Badin.