District administration enforce smart lockdown for 2 weeks in 18 localities of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has enforced smart lockdown for 2 weeks in 18 localities of Hyderabad in view of rising number of COVID19 cases in those areas.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro here on other day, the lockdown would start from April 25.

The areas include Hussainabad, Amani Shah Colony and Mehar Ali Colony in union councils 1 and 8 in Latifabad and Mir Colony and SAU Colony in Hyderabad taluka in UC Tandojam.

Some 13 localities in 5 UCs of Qasimabad taluka have also been put under lockdown.

The areas in question have a cumulative number of 382 active cases of COVID19 in the district.

The DC has directed the Assistant Commissioners of the 3 talukas to implement the lockdown in collaboration with the police.