UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Enforce Smart Lockdown For 2 Weeks In 18 Localities Of Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 01:50 PM

District administration enforce smart lockdown for 2 weeks in 18 localities of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has enforced smart lockdown for 2 weeks in 18 localities of Hyderabad in view of rising number of COVID19 cases in those areas.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro here on other day, the lockdown would start from April 25.

The areas include Hussainabad, Amani Shah Colony and Mehar Ali Colony in union councils 1 and 8 in Latifabad and Mir Colony and SAU Colony in Hyderabad taluka in UC Tandojam.

Some 13 localities in 5 UCs of Qasimabad taluka have also been put under lockdown.

The areas in question have a cumulative number of 382 active cases of COVID19 in the district.

The DC has directed the Assistant Commissioners of the 3 talukas to implement the lockdown in collaboration with the police.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad Mehar Qasimabad April From

Recent Stories

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

13 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.