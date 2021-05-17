UrduPoint.com
District Administration Ensure Precautionary Measures To Deal With Cyclone Emergency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:31 PM

District administration ensure precautionary measures to deal with Cyclone emergency

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho on Monday said that all precautionary measures have been ensured to deal with Cyclone emergency

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho on Monday said that all precautionary measures have been ensured to deal with Cyclone emergency.

In a statement DC said, a comprehensive plan had been devised to protect various talukas of the district from Cyclone including Nagarparkar,Daehli.

Chachro likely to be hit severely from disaster. DC said that in order to provide relief to cyclone affected people through a contingency plan as many as 317 relief camps have been set up under strict adherence to corona SOPs.

