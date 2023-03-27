District administration ensures selling of edible items on official price

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :On the direction of the Divisional Commissioner, the concerned authorities of District Administration Khairpur have taken timely steps to control the rate of self-inflation and ensure the sale of food items in the official price list.

In this regard, Khairpur district administration officials fined several fruit sellers during raids at different places so that the following edible items are available to the public at official rates.

District Administration Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners and Food Staff imposed fines on shopkeepers for self-inflicted inflation, arbitrary rates and non-availability of official price lists along with district-wide police operations.