District administration, EOC to start vaccination campaign on July 22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :District government and Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would start combined campaign to vaccinate children protect against ten fatal diseases from July 22 (Monday).

Coordinator EOC, Kamran Ahmad Afridi Sunday chaired a meeting in the center to this effect wherein attended by Director Expanded Program on Immunization, Dr. Akram Shah and concerned officials.

Briefing the participants, District Health Officer, Dr. Subhani said that necessary arrangements have been finalized for the campaign that was aimed to vaccinate children against ten fatal diseases.

He urged parents to support staff in their efforts and save their children from these fatal diseases. He children would also be vaccinated against hepatitis, polio, measles and pneumonia in the campaign.

He said that parents should realize their duties and save future of children by vaccinating them against these diseases.