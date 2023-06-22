Open Menu

District Administration Establish 9 Sacrificial Animal Markets In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 07:52 PM

To facilitate the masses on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha district administration Thursday has established nine sacrificial animal markets in district Abbottabad and also warned to take strict action against the establishment of illegal markets

According to the details, three livestock markets have been established in Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad, three in TMA Havelian, Two in TMA Tanawal and one in TMA Lora.

In TMA Abbottabad three cattle markets including Choona Crush Plant near Kalapul Abbottabad, near Abbottabad Public school Mirpur, and Cantonment board Abbottabad have been established.

For TMA Havelian three markets have been set up including near Judicial Complex Havelian, Sajjikot village and the third one has been established in Cantonment Board Havelian. In Tehsil Municipal Administration Lower Tanawal two sacrificial animal markets have been established including village Jarral and Totni while in TMA Lora one market has been established.

District administration Abbottabad has directed all TMAs to provide basic facilities to the buyers and sellers and the Livestock department to ensure spry for tick dusting.

