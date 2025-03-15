District Administration Establish Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) In compliance with the directives of the Balochistan government and under the special attention of Deputy Commissioner Sibi, Jehanzeb Shaikh, the district administration has established Ramazan Sasta Bazaar to provide relief to the masses.
Assistant Commissioner Sibi, Mansoor Ali Shah, is actively working to reduce the challenges faced by the public during the holy month of Ramazan, said a news release.
The authority has strengthen efforts to ensure the availability of affordable goods at the Sasta Bazaar on Saturdays and Sundays, offering essential items at discounted prices to meet the needs of the local community.
The district administration has set up the Ramazan Sasta Bazaar in Sibi city, where quality food items, vegetables, meat, and poultry are sold at reduced rates compared to regular market prices. Residents of the city have taken advantage of this opportunity, purchasing necessary goods at lower prices.
Moreover, cleanliness and hygiene have been prioritized at the Sasta Bazaar, with the local community appreciating the initiative. Citizens have expressed hope that this program will continue in the future, allowing them to benefit from the convenience and affordability provided by the Sasta Bazaar.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM decides to maintain prices of petroleum products at existing price5 minutes ago
-
District administration establish Ramazan Sasta Bazaar5 minutes ago
-
Secy Information, PIO extend felicitation to APNS newly elected office bearers15 minutes ago
-
7 suspects arrested, arms and drugs seized in latest operation in Kohat15 minutes ago
-
DC visits GBPH to inspect on-going academic activities15 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi salutes sacrifices of security forces in fight against terrorism15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 motorbike lifters,13 one-wheeling youth15 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers fined for overpricing in Nawab Shah25 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat conducts surprise hospital visit, orders improvements25 minutes ago
-
Body of young woman kidnapped on March 12 found floating in river25 minutes ago
-
Attock admin pledges to implement national action plan25 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman supports Saba Talpur to contest By-elections on NA-213 Umerkot25 minutes ago