District administration establish Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) In compliance with the directives of the Balochistan government and under the special attention of Deputy Commissioner Sibi, Jehanzeb Shaikh, the district administration has established Ramazan Sasta Bazaar to provide relief to the masses.

Assistant Commissioner Sibi, Mansoor Ali Shah, is actively working to reduce the challenges faced by the public during the holy month of Ramazan, said a news release.

The authority has strengthen efforts to ensure the availability of affordable goods at the Sasta Bazaar on Saturdays and Sundays, offering essential items at discounted prices to meet the needs of the local community.

The district administration has set up the Ramazan Sasta Bazaar in Sibi city, where quality food items, vegetables, meat, and poultry are sold at reduced rates compared to regular market prices. Residents of the city have taken advantage of this opportunity, purchasing necessary goods at lower prices.

Moreover, cleanliness and hygiene have been prioritized at the Sasta Bazaar, with the local community appreciating the initiative. Citizens have expressed hope that this program will continue in the future, allowing them to benefit from the convenience and affordability provided by the Sasta Bazaar.