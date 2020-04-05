UrduPoint.com
District Administration Establishes 100- Bed Isolation Ward

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

District administration establishes 100- bed Isolation ward

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :A 100-Bed separate Quarantine Centre was set up at Labour Colony for Corona affected persons by District Administration.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited the recently established 100-bed Quarantine Centre and reviewed the facilities made available there.

During his visit, the deputy commissioner instructed District Health Officer Dr Moeenuddin Shaikh and other officials concerned to ensure the availability of better medical facilities, posting of doctors and paramedical staff and availability of required medicines and safety kits and dresses.

The deputy commissioner instructed Mukhtarkar Nawabshah to ensure arrangements of food, sanitation, cleanliness, provision of electricity and other facilities for persons present at Quarantine Centre in order to avoid and problem for them.

Briefing the DC, District Health Officer Dr Moeenuddin Shaikh said that a Medical Dispensary was set up at quarantine centre, medicines are supplied and doctors and paramedical staff equipped with safety kits and dresses are posted here. Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo and other officials were also present on the occasion.

