District Administration eulogizes services of doctors, paramedical staff fighting against Coronavirus

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration Shaheed Benazirabad observed a program on "Hundred Days of National Commitment '' for eulogizing services of frontline fighters including doctors, paramedical staff and others fighting against Coronavirus pandemic.

In this regard Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo and District Health Officer Dr Asif Raza Brohi visited People Medical University Hospital and garlanded doctors presented bouquets and paid tributes to paramedical staff discharging their dedicated duties .

Addressing the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that the country was fighting against COVID-19 for the last 100 days.

He said that District administration was proud of extending tributes to frontline fighters including doctors, paramedical staff, police, officials and members of law enforcing agencies who were our real heroes.

He said that we were not at the stage where we could claim control over this pandemic.

He said that however this program was organized to recognize the efforts of frontline fighters struggling untiring for the last 100 days.

Additional Deputy Commissioner said that coronavirus pandemic could be controlled when the general public would act completely act on SOPs with preventive measures.

ADC Junaid Hameed Samo appealed to the general public to cooperate with district administration in containing the virus and avoid moving out of the house without any genuine requirement.

Addressing the occasion, District Health Officer Dr Asif Raza Brohi paid salute to doctors and paramedical staff who were discharging their duties round the clock to save the lives of patients without caring for their own lives. Dr Asif said that coronavirus could be defeated simply observing preventive measures.

Later the Additional Deputy Commissioner visited an awareness camp set up at Sheraz Chowk, distributed masks and aware the public about preventive measures to be adopted to prevent COVID-19. District Health Officer Dr Asif Raza Brohi and other officials of the health department were also present on the occasion.