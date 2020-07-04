UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Eulogizes Services Of Doctors, Paramedical Staff Fighting Against Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:54 PM

District Administration eulogizes services of doctors, paramedical staff fighting against Coronavirus

District administration Shaheed Benazirabad observed a program on "Hundred Days of National Commitment '' for eulogizing services of frontline fighters including doctors, paramedical staff and others fighting against Coronavirus pandemic

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration Shaheed Benazirabad observed a program on "Hundred Days of National Commitment '' for eulogizing services of frontline fighters including doctors, paramedical staff and others fighting against Coronavirus pandemic.

In this regard Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo and District Health Officer Dr Asif Raza Brohi visited People Medical University Hospital and garlanded doctors presented bouquets and paid tributes to paramedical staff discharging their dedicated duties .

Addressing the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that the country was fighting against COVID-19 for the last 100 days.

He said that District administration was proud of extending tributes to frontline fighters including doctors, paramedical staff, police, officials and members of law enforcing agencies who were our real heroes.

He said that we were not at the stage where we could claim control over this pandemic.

He said that however this program was organized to recognize the efforts of frontline fighters struggling untiring for the last 100 days.

Additional Deputy Commissioner said that coronavirus pandemic could be controlled when the general public would act completely act on SOPs with preventive measures.

ADC Junaid Hameed Samo appealed to the general public to cooperate with district administration in containing the virus and avoid moving out of the house without any genuine requirement.

Addressing the occasion, District Health Officer Dr Asif Raza Brohi paid salute to doctors and paramedical staff who were discharging their duties round the clock to save the lives of patients without caring for their own lives. Dr Asif said that coronavirus could be defeated simply observing preventive measures.

Later the Additional Deputy Commissioner visited an awareness camp set up at Sheraz Chowk, distributed masks and aware the public about preventive measures to be adopted to prevent COVID-19. District Health Officer Dr Asif Raza Brohi and other officials of the health department were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

26 minutes ago

UVAS identifies SARS-CoV-2 genome from patients’ ..

2 hours ago

Make a Wish Foundation UAE grants wishes of 300 ch ..

2 hours ago

No compromises on party discipline: PTI leader

2 minutes ago

Car Rams Into Protesters in US State of Washington ..

2 minutes ago

Social Scientists vow to play effective role durin ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.