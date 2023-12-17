Open Menu

District Administration Expedites Action Against Fertilizer Dealers

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 08:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) District Administration Matiari has expedited the crackdown against the dealers involved in profiteering and artificial shortages in the district. According to details, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh paid surprise visits to warehouses in Khebar, Odero Laal village, and Odero Lal station and collected all details of fertilizers from dealers. The Assistant Commissioner inspected every warehouse.

Fertilizer dealers said that fertilizer companies were not supplying urea in the required quantities, which has created a shortage. Meanwhile, the AC has asked farmers in Khebar and Odero Laal that if any dealer does not sell urea at an official rate to farmers, they can register a complaint at the Farmer Help Center established for the welfare of farmers, where fertilizer would be provided to farmers at a fixed rate but strict action would be taken against urea dealers under the price Control Act.

