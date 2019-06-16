UrduPoint.com
District Administration Failed To Control "Patwari" Mafi

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 08:48 PM

District Administration failed to control

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th June, 2019) The district administration of Islamabad failed to control "Patwari" mafia, despite the repeated instructions of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, no change has been seen in the land revenue department.On the complaints of citizens, Chief Commissioner directed to issued the transfer letter of the land within the 7 days of registry.

According to sources, Chief Commissioner, Amir Ali Ahmad has ordered the revenue officers to submit all the land records within 1 month, but the land officers not acted upon the directions of district administration.It was also directed to issue the two leaflet receipt of suburbs (common land) and land cultivated by farmers.

Worth mentioning here that all the new directions given by the Commissioner were according to the Land Record Manual Section 42 of the 1967 Act.

