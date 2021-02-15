UrduPoint.com
District Administration Finalizes Arrangements For By-polls On PS-43 Sanghar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sanghar, Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwja Monday said that by-polls on PS-43 Jam Nawaz Ali constituency would be held on Tuesday .

According to a handout, the DC said that best arrangements had been made while availability of polling staff and required material also ensured.

He said that police and Rangers personnel were also stationed for providing security.

The DC further said that all out arrangements were also made for ensuring cleanliness drive on polling station.

He said that availability of drinking water had been ensured besides setting up ramp for disable and senior citizens for exercising their right of vote easily.

The DC asked journalists and polling staff to strictly follow code of conduct formulated for by-polls.

He said that for effective monitoring and maintaining transparency in the polls, entry passes were issued to journalists and representatives of Human Rights organizations while CCTV cameras were also installed in polling stations.

