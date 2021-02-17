UrduPoint.com
District Administration Finalizes Arrangements For By-election NA-221

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Soho on Wednesday chaired a meeting for reviewing arrangements made for holding by-elections on NA 221 to be held on Feb 21.

According to details, a meeting of co-ordination-Committee in connections with arrangements made for by-elections for NA-221 seat.

District Returning Officer Mian Muhammad Shahid, Returning Officer Roshan Ali Mastoi, Revenue, police and Rangers officials attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed details regarding deputations of Police and Rangers personnel at highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations and arrangements for provisions of necessary amenities.

In this regard a security plan was also devised by the Police and Rangers while arrangements would be made ensured outside of polling stations and in this regard a flag-march would also be done on Feb 20 and the police and rangers would be in contact to deal with any untoward incident

