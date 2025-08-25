- Home
District Administration Finalizes Security Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi Processions: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that district administration has finalized security and other arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions across the district.
Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, he said that district administration would ensure extensive administrative and security measures for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.
He congratulated the participants on the advent of Rabi-ul-Awwal and termed it a month of joy, blessings and mercy that teaches love, brotherhood and unity.
He appreciated the role of the peace committee throughout the year and expressed satisfaction in their cooperation. He said that deep love and devotion to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the core of every Muslim’s faith. However, mischievous elements would try their optimum to sabotage peace-related efforts. Therefore, Ulema from all schools of thought, religious leaders and civil society would play their due role to foil nefarious designs of miscreants by forging unity and promoting tolerance and brotherhood, he added.
He said that necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned departments for cleaning of procession routes, removal of encroachments and obstacles while Rescue 1122 services would remain available alongside the processions.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that a comprehensive security plan has been devised under which the police contingents would be deployed along procession routes whereas patrolling teams would remain alert throughout the day.
He urged procession organizers to keep their volunteer security personnel active while the police would take special measures to maintain smooth traffic flow.
He thanked Ulema and peace committee members for their cooperation and said that sectarian harmony, brotherhood and unity are imperative for peace.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Fazal Abbas, religious scholars Maulana Muhammad Yousaf Anwar, Sahibzada Pir Faiz Rasool, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Dr. Iftikhar Naqvi, Aslam Bhalli and others were also present in the meeting.
