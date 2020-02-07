District administration fines136 vehicles on poor quality CNG cylinders

District administration Friday fined 136 more vehicles for using poor quality CNG cylinders and lacking fitness certificates. Furthermore, CNG kits were removed from most of the vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration Friday fined 136 more vehicles for using poor quality CNG cylinders and lacking fitness certificates. Furthermore, CNG kits were removed from most of the vehicles.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sara Rehman and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Mina Zahir along with traffic police checked vehicles at University Town Chowk and Phase-VI, Chowk Hayatabad and collectively checked more than 200 vehicles.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar has directed the owners of vehicles to inspect the CNG kit and cylinders of their vehicles from the certified CNG workshops as soon as possible and removed CNG kits from the school vans otherwise stern legal action would be taken against them.