District Administration Fixes Price For Roti, Naan To Facilitate People

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 09:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The District Administration has fixed the prices of Chapati, Tandoori Roti and Tandoori Naan by almost half from the market rates.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi has fixed the price of Tandoori Roti and Chapati weighing 100 grams at Rs15 each. Similarly, the rate of Tandoori Naan weighing 120 grams has fixed at Rs18.

The DC urged the shopkeepers to display price list at prominent places to avoid any action of the local administration. The tandor and sheermal shop should not charge higher price from the customers, the DC said.

The DC warned of legal action if the traders did not comply with the officially fixed prices.

The DC also advised the public to discourage overcharging by the hotels or naan shops and lodge complaints at the DC Office or Assistant Commissioner offices.

Tariq Qureshi asked the ACs to visit sheermal and naan shops and hotels in their respective jurisdiction along with the officials of Weights and Measurement Department to monitor compliance with the notification.

He pointed out that prices had been reduced after a drop in the rates of flour bags.

On April 19, the DC fixed the wholesale and retail prices of wheat, flour at Rs103 and Rs108, per kilogram.

While Atta Chakki and flour were fixed at Rs111 per kg and Rs116 per kg.

APP/zmb/

