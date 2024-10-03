District Administration Following “Open Door Policy” To Facilitate People : DC
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shahid Imran Marth here on Thursday said that the district administration was following “Open Door Policy” to resolve public issues.
He stated this while listening various issues of people under the policy.
The DC directed the authorities concerned to resolve the problems on priority basis.
The officers of district administration on direction of Punjab government are listening the people’s problems from 10 am to 11am on daily basis.
The deputy commissioner urged the people to register their complaints under the policy for their earlier redressal.
