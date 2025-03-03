District administration for providing relief to citizens during Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Shaheed Benazirabad district administration has taken special measures to provide relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan. This was stated in a public message from District administration here on Monday.

It said that in order to facilitate general public, Ramazan discount stalls have been set up in major markets across all tehsils, citizens can purchase essential food items at 3 to 5 percent discounted rates.

District administration urges citizens to buy food items at the officially fixed rates and ensure compliance with the designated prices.

It said that with the collaboration of sugar mills, subsidized sugar stalls have been established in all tehsils, where sugar is available at PKR 130 per kg.

Citizens are encouraged to report any overpricing at the complaint desks, or they can file complaints with the relevant Assistant Commissioner mukhtarkar office for action against violators.

APP/rzq/mwq