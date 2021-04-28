UrduPoint.com
District Administration Formulates Comprehensive Strategy To Combat Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

District administration formulates comprehensive strategy to combat coronavirus

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Keeping in view third wave of coronavirus, the district administration has formulated a comprehensive strategy to ensure implementation of Coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the district.

Under the strategy, the markets in all cities of the district would be closed at 6:00 p.m. while trade will remain also closed on Saturday and Sunday.

According to a hand out issued on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khawaja said that arrival of tourists in all recreational and tourist resorts of the district is prohibited while shopkeepers and their employees were advised to wear masks and customers must wear a mask.

He said that SOPs should be strictly followed while offering prayers in mosques, Imam bargahs and other places. While dining in hotels and restaurants was prohibited and only home delivery would be allowed.

He said that in order to ensure corona SOPs in all cities, Rangers and Pakistan Army personnel were also assisting the district administration therefore people were appealed to play a positive role in support of government efforts to compete with deadly virus.

