District administration fully active in relief operations across Dera: DC

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Nasir Khan Sunday reiterated that no negligence would be tolerated in providing medical facilities to those injured in last night’s devastating storm and heavy rains.

The DC once again visited the District Headquarters Hospital to inquire about the health of patients and directed the hospital administration to ensure all possible treatment facilities. He said that district officials were present on-site to supervise the situation and extend full support to the affected citizens.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the district administration launched immediate relief operations after the storm. Fallen trees and signboards were swiftly removed from roads, while drains and nullahs were cleared to restore water flow. As a result, rainwater was completely drained from roads, bringing much-needed relief to residents.

The DC also inspected different areas of the city including Circular Road, Zafarabad Colony, Ratta Kulachi, Sheikh Yousaf Road, New Bannu Chungi, Chashma Road, New Sabzi Mandi, and the old Paharpur Canal to assess the post-storm situation.

Meanwhile, PESCO authorities completed restoration work on several feeders including Cantt-I, Cantt-II, MES, and Topanwala, fully restoring power supply in those areas. Work on the remaining feeders is underway and electricity will be restored soon.

The district administration further confirmed that hospitals have been equipped with all necessary facilities for the treatment of the injured, while all departments have been made fully active and mobilized across the district to provide relief and restore normal life.

It was also stated that all link roads, highways, inter-district, and inter-provincial routes in Dera Ismail Khan district are now completely open for traffic.