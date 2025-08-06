District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman

The District Administration of Rawalpindi is actively engaged round the clock in implementing the civic governance in the district including “Suthra Punjab” cleanliness campaign, anti-dengue measures, anti-encroachment operations, and preparations for Independence Day celebrations. Under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema, all Assistant Commissioners across the tehsils are diligently executing a coordinated strategy on multiple fronts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The District Administration of Rawalpindi is actively engaged round the clock in implementing the civic governance in the district including “Suthra Punjab” cleanliness campaign, anti-dengue measures, anti-encroachment operations, and preparations for Independence Day celebrations. Under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema, all Assistant Commissioners across the tehsils are diligently executing a coordinated strategy on multiple fronts.

According to the district spokesperson, daily sweeping, larva surveillance, fogging, and door-to-door visits are being conducted at the Union Council level to prevent any possible outbreak of dengue. He highlighted that ACs are monitoring these activities in the field along with teams from the local health department, municipal corporation, and WASA.

The spokesman underscored regular and vigilant approach by the administration towards cleanliness drive.

"Under the 'Suthra Punjab' campaign, immediate garbage removal, performance monitoring of sanitation staff, and cleanliness at public places are being ensured", he said and added that in all tehsils, fines and challans were being issued against those found littering or violating cleanliness standards.

Regarding the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, he said that decisive actions were being taken against illegal roadside structures, encroachments on footpaths, and other obstructions. Dozens of locations have been cleared to facilitate smooth public movement.

He said that preparations for August 14 celebrations were also in full swing across all tehsils, including flag hoisting ceremonies, awareness walks, speech contests, national songs competitions, and other activities. Educational institutions, government offices, and public parks are being decorated with national flags and buntings.

He informed that arrangements for security, traffic management, and public convenience were being actively supervised by all concerned departments, simultaneously with other civic administration.

The district spokesperson added that all ACs are closely monitoring the multiple campaigns and conducting visits to remote areas day and night. The Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema is personally overseeing all these initiatives and has emphasized that officers demonstrating good performance will be appreciated, while negligence will result in disciplinary action.

"These public welfare campaigns will continue uninterrupted across the Rawalpindi district", he said.