Open Menu

District Administration Gears Up Anti-encroachment Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

District administration gears up anti-encroachment drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The district administration, in its ongoing anti-encroachments operation, has demolished illegal structures built on graveyard land and recovered 59 marlas of encroached land.

The operation was conducted in Beri Bagh, Beju, and Zahid Abad graveyards, resulting in the arrest of three people for resisting the operation.

Under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afaq Wazir, Administrator Auqaf Hameed Gagyani, and Additional Assistant Commissioner Saleem Ayubi conducted an operation against encroachments in graveyards.

A police force was deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. The administrators emphasized that the encroachers had been repeatedly warned, but they failed to voluntarily remove the encroachments.

The district administration, therefore, conducted the operation to eliminate encroachments and restore the sanctity of cemeteries. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afaq Wazir, instructed officers to conduct daily inspections of markets and other locations and take strict action against violators of the law.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Bagh Market

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

1 hour ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

2 hours ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

4 hours ago
Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

4 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan