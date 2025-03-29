District Administration Gears Up For Polio Eradication Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) In a bid to intensify efforts to eradicate polio, the district administration of Khairpur on Saturday has devised a comprehensive plan to ensure the success of the upcoming polio vaccination drive.
The drive, scheduled to take place from April 21 to 27, aims to vaccinate 593,632 children across 76 union councils in the district.
A high-level meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, was held to finalize the arrangements for the drive. The meeting emphasized the importance of achieving the target, ensuring complete coverage, and maintaining the presence of officers in the field.
To ensure the success of the drive, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I has been appointed as the focal person for polio, while Assistant Commissioners will conduct review meetings and monitoring.
The meeting also stressed the need for team training, updating micro plans, and achieving better results than before.
Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo directed the officers to ensure that all arrangements are in place, including the presence of DHOs, ACs, and THOs in the field. He also instructed the police to deploy personnel at fixed points to ensure that all children are vaccinated during the drive.
The meeting was attended by DHO Dr. Nadeem Ashraf Jokhio, ACs, and other relevant officers. The district administration is committed to making the polio eradication drive a success and has called upon all stakeholders to cooperate in achieving this goal.
