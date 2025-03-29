Open Menu

District Administration Gears Up For Polio Eradication Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM

District administration gears up for Polio eradication drive

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) In a bid to intensify efforts to eradicate polio, the district administration of Khairpur on Saturday has devised a comprehensive plan to ensure the success of the upcoming polio vaccination drive.

The drive, scheduled to take place from April 21 to 27, aims to vaccinate 593,632 children across 76 union councils in the district.

A high-level meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, was held to finalize the arrangements for the drive. The meeting emphasized the importance of achieving the target, ensuring complete coverage, and maintaining the presence of officers in the field.

To ensure the success of the drive, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I has been appointed as the focal person for polio, while Assistant Commissioners will conduct review meetings and monitoring.

The meeting also stressed the need for team training, updating micro plans, and achieving better results than before.

Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo directed the officers to ensure that all arrangements are in place, including the presence of DHOs, ACs, and THOs in the field. He also instructed the police to deploy personnel at fixed points to ensure that all children are vaccinated during the drive.

The meeting was attended by DHO Dr. Nadeem Ashraf Jokhio, ACs, and other relevant officers. The district administration is committed to making the polio eradication drive a success and has called upon all stakeholders to cooperate in achieving this goal.

Recent Stories

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

15 minutes ago
 Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

30 minutes ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

31 minutes ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

40 minutes ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

51 minutes ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

58 minutes ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against ..

Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..

2 hours ago
 New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first OD ..

New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya

2 hours ago
 UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s K ..

UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town

2 hours ago
 Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid g ..

Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty 

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan