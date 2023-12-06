Open Menu

District Administration Gilgit Demolishes Encroachments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

District administration Gilgit demolishes encroachments

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Reacting to a viral video on social media showing an injured elderly man pleading for justice, the Gilgit district administration on Wednesday sprang into action and demolished encroachments on his land.

Acting upon the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Amir Azam, a team of district officials demolished encroachments on an elderly man's land and also arrested people accused on assaulting and injuring the elderly citizen.

The DC said that the land mafia and their backers would not be spared.

