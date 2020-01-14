Former Minister of Finance Ishaq Dar's bungalow will be auctioned at 12 pm on January 28

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Former Minister of Finance Ishaq Dar's bungalow will be auctioned at 12 pm on January 28.District Administration Lahore has given ad in the news papers to put the bungalow to auction.

Bungalow spreading across 4 Kanal will be bided at a price of 18 Crore 50 Lac. Successful bidder will have to pay 25% immediately whereas the remaining amount will have to be paid within 7 days. The bungalow is situated in Gulberg Three.