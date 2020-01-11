District administration gives one week deadline for removing wall chalking

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :District Administration Peshawar Saturday started district beautification campaign and directed all the concern organizations to remove their wall chalking within one week.

According to a notification issued here by DC office, all the concern organizations have been directed to remove their wall chalking and posters from the city walls and other installations within a period of one week.

Those who violate the rules in this connection would be penalized both in cash and imprisonment up-to six months.

ash/