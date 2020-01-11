District Administration Gives One Week Deadline For Removing Wall Chalking
District Administration Peshawar Saturday started district beautification campaign and directed all the concern organizations to remove their wall chalking within one week.
According to a notification issued here by DC office, all the concern organizations have been directed to remove their wall chalking and posters from the city walls and other installations within a period of one week.
Those who violate the rules in this connection would be penalized both in cash and imprisonment up-to six months.
