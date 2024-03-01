Open Menu

District Administration, Halal Food Authority Conduct Joint Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM

District administration, halal food authority conduct joint operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The district administration and Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday conducted a joint operation against substandard meat and adulterated milk’s mafia in the city.

A team jointly led by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi and deputy director the Authority conducted inspections in various urban areas, including Saddar Bazaar, Town Hall, Laghari Gate, and surrounding localities.

The team collected milk samples at different shops and tested its quality through a mobile lab on the spot.

During inspection, several milkmen were issued immediate warnings regarding water adulteration and faced legal action.

They also checked the quality of meat at butcher shops to ensure compliance with official pricing guidelines and to prevent the sale of contaminated meat.

The AC issued strict directives to the butchers, emphasizing maintaining cleanliness and adhering to prices notified by the government.

He said the district administration remains committed to providing relief to the citizens and ensuring the availability of safe and healthy food items.

Related Topics

Water Mobile Sale Saddar Government

Recent Stories

PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker Na ..

PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly

3 minutes ago
 ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

3 hours ago
 IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Mi ..

IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah

3 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

4 hours ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

4 hours ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

5 hours ago
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

17 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

18 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan