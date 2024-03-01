District Administration, Halal Food Authority Conduct Joint Operation
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The district administration and Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday conducted a joint operation against substandard meat and adulterated milk’s mafia in the city.
A team jointly led by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi and deputy director the Authority conducted inspections in various urban areas, including Saddar Bazaar, Town Hall, Laghari Gate, and surrounding localities.
The team collected milk samples at different shops and tested its quality through a mobile lab on the spot.
During inspection, several milkmen were issued immediate warnings regarding water adulteration and faced legal action.
They also checked the quality of meat at butcher shops to ensure compliance with official pricing guidelines and to prevent the sale of contaminated meat.
The AC issued strict directives to the butchers, emphasizing maintaining cleanliness and adhering to prices notified by the government.
He said the district administration remains committed to providing relief to the citizens and ensuring the availability of safe and healthy food items.
