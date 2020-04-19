District administration hands over PPEs to hospitals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad Sunday provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the doctors and paramedical staff of the district.

According to the details, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr.

Mujtaba Bharwana has handed over PPEs to the administrations of District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad, Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad and district health office administration.

While speaking at the occasion Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana said that doctors and paramedical staff were our frontline soldiers in the fight against COVID-19 and we have to save them from the deadly virus.

He further said if doctors and paramedical staff would safe then they can better take care of the coronavirus patients and continue their struggle for the eradication COVID-19.