District administration Haripur establishes 46 fixed price wheat flour points

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :To provide fixed price wheat flour to the masses district administration Haripur Tuesday established 46 sales points where 20 kg wheat flour bag was sold at Rs 808.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir established 46 fixed price wheat flour points in district under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Musarat Zaman and all assistant commissioners of district Haripur would monitor the sales of wheat on fixed points.

ACs of district Haripur would not only monitor the sales of flour but also would submit the daily sales report to the district and provincial governments.

Abbottabad district administration raided whole sale dealer of wheat flour who was selling the flour on excessive price, the administration sealed his godown and shop.

According to the details, Additional Assistant Commissioner III Abbottabad Ameen ul Haq raided Sultan Traders at Harno Bazar Abbottabad for selling 20kg wheat flour bag at Rs1070 to the shop keepers.