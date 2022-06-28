District administration held jirga to discuss return of IDOs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration Khyber on Tuesday held a jirga in Jamrud tehsil to discuss return of Koki Khel tribe to Tirah valley and other issues being faced by tribesmen.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Noman Ali Shah, Tehsildar Jamrud Bilal Khattak attended the jirga on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Khyber Shah Fahad.

The jirga was attended by leaders of various clans of the Koki Khel tribe, local government representatives and citizens.

The jirga discussed return internally displaced people to Rajgal area of Tirah with honor, survey the rest of areas Koki Khel tribes, release CLCP survey cheques, health facilities in hospital and health centers and provision of medicines.

The district administration was informed about power and water supply schemes, construction of roads and other basic issues.

Addressing the jirga, Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber Noman Ali Shah said that the resolving collective problems including return of IDPs , health, education, communication and other basic issues was the top priority of the district administration and the departments concerned.

He said that report compiled on our recommendations and initiatives has been sent to the departments concerned to all issues on a priority basis.

He said that KP government was taking steps for the honorable return of the affected IDPs of Tirah Valley in which the district administration, PDMA and other agencies were playing a vital role.

He said that survey cheques of Koki Khel tribes would be distributed after receiving funds from PDMA, adding, survey teams would also be deployed in the rest of Koki Khel area to complete survey process.