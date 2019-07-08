UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Holds Khuli Katchehry At Palai Malakand

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:01 PM

District administration holds Khuli Katchehry at Palai Malakand

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand Iqbal Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Sohail Ahmed Khan Monday held Khuli Katchehry at far-flung Palai area to resolve the problems confronted by area people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand Iqbal Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Sohail Ahmed Khan Monday held Khuli Katchehry at far-flung Palai area to resolve the problems confronted by area people.

Regional heads of different district departments, traders' leaders and large number of people were present on the occasion.

AC assured the people regarding deployment of traffic employees at the area and reduce the shortage of Levis Force in Palai Police Station soon.

He said that aim of holding Khuli Katchehri is to provide speedy justice among masses at their doorstep and directed concerned authorities to take cogent steps for resolving problems being faced by people.

Sohail Ahmed Khan appealed the masses to cooperate with district administration for elimination of lawlessness, drugs and other crimes.

Related Topics

Shortage Police Station Drugs Traffic Malakand Sohail Ahmed

Recent Stories

Zong 4G offers International roaming facility in 3 ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Navy To Host2Nd Chairman Joint Chiefs Of ..

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Sports Co ..

17 minutes ago

Russian President to give welcome speech at GMIS P ..

17 minutes ago

Pope says migrants symbol of 'all who are rejected ..

42 seconds ago

Woman granted bail in heroin recovery case

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.