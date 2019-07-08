District administration holds Khuli Katchehry at Palai Malakand

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand Iqbal Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Sohail Ahmed Khan Monday held Khuli Katchehry at far-flung Palai area to resolve the problems confronted by area people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand Iqbal Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Sohail Ahmed Khan Monday held Khuli Katchehry at far-flung Palai area to resolve the problems confronted by area people.

Regional heads of different district departments, traders' leaders and large number of people were present on the occasion.

AC assured the people regarding deployment of traffic employees at the area and reduce the shortage of Levis Force in Palai Police Station soon.

He said that aim of holding Khuli Katchehri is to provide speedy justice among masses at their doorstep and directed concerned authorities to take cogent steps for resolving problems being faced by people.

Sohail Ahmed Khan appealed the masses to cooperate with district administration for elimination of lawlessness, drugs and other crimes.