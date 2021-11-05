UrduPoint.com

District Administration Holds Khuli Katcheri To Address Revenue Issues

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:53 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration on Friday held Khuli Katcheri at Service Delivery Center Shami Road to address revenue issues of people at their door steps.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan, Deputy Director (Database) Muhammad Asghar Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Muhammad Azhar Khan, tehsildars, sub-registrars and officers of all concerned departments and large number of people attended the Khuli Katcheri.

Addressing the participants , Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan said purpose behind holding open katchehries was to gain first-hand knowledge of masses' problems and take action for their prompt solution.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan listened to issues of people and directed officials to resolve them immediately.

