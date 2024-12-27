District Administration Holds Khuli Katcheri In Musazai
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The district administration of Peshawar organized a Khuli Katcheri (open court ) in Musa Zai under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim Akram. The event, held at Government Higher Secondary school Musa Zai, was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Uzma Mukarram, MPA Fazal Elahi, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Izzah Arshad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Samiya Jabeen, district officials, revenue staff, community representatives, and a large number of local residents.
The open court aimed to provide a platform for residents to voice their issues and seek immediate solutions. Announcements were made in the area beforehand to ensure maximum public participation. Key concerns raised included excessive electricity load-shedding, low gas pressure, lack of cleanliness in streets and drains, encroachments by shopkeepers causing inconvenience to pedestrians, and the need for strict action against profiteers in local markets.
Residents submitted written complaints and spoke openly about their problems. Officials issued on-the-spot directives to address the grievances. ADC (Relief) Uzma Mukarram emphasized that the purpose of such forums is to bridge the gap between the administration and the public and to resolve issues at their doorstep.
She urged citizens to follow up on their complaints to ensure accountability.
Residents expressed gratitude to the district administration for organizing the open court and addressing their concerns.
Recent Stories
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA releases list of applicants for plot draw3 minutes ago
-
District administration holds Khuli Katcheri in Musazai3 minutes ago
-
Prince Asfandyar: A forgotten hero with enduring legacy3 minutes ago
-
LDA releases performance report of its Citizen Facilitation Centre3 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt extends hours for tax payments as crackdown begins from Jan 143 minutes ago
-
Police launches operation against criminals Involved in Narejo- Solangi clan clash53 minutes ago
-
Rs 90,000 fine imposed on vehicle for various violations1 hour ago
-
Gujar Khan police arrest three accused for killing citizen in private housing society1 hour ago
-
Khursheed Shah pays glowing tribute to late Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary1 hour ago
-
17th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto observed in BISP offices1 hour ago
-
Shoro inspects ongoing development work at Sukkur Barrage1 hour ago
-
Gunjmandi police arrest two fireworks dealers1 hour ago