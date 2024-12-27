Open Menu

District Administration Holds Khuli Katcheri In Musazai

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

District administration holds Khuli Katcheri in Musazai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The district administration of Peshawar organized a Khuli Katcheri (open court ) in Musa Zai under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim Akram. The event, held at Government Higher Secondary school Musa Zai, was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Uzma Mukarram, MPA Fazal Elahi, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Izzah Arshad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Samiya Jabeen, district officials, revenue staff, community representatives, and a large number of local residents.

The open court aimed to provide a platform for residents to voice their issues and seek immediate solutions. Announcements were made in the area beforehand to ensure maximum public participation. Key concerns raised included excessive electricity load-shedding, low gas pressure, lack of cleanliness in streets and drains, encroachments by shopkeepers causing inconvenience to pedestrians, and the need for strict action against profiteers in local markets.

Residents submitted written complaints and spoke openly about their problems. Officials issued on-the-spot directives to address the grievances. ADC (Relief) Uzma Mukarram emphasized that the purpose of such forums is to bridge the gap between the administration and the public and to resolve issues at their doorstep.

She urged citizens to follow up on their complaints to ensure accountability.

Residents expressed gratitude to the district administration for organizing the open court and addressing their concerns.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Gas Market Event Government Court

Recent Stories

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

2 hours ago
 Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

4 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

5 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

6 hours ago
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

14 hours ago
 Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

15 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan