District Administration Holds Khuli Katchery At Tehsil Matni

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration Peshawar Friday held a khuli katchery at Matni to inquire about the problems confronted by people living in Sheikhan and its adjacent areas.

The khuli katchery was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Muhammad Imran, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Aizaz Ahmad and concerned officials of revenue department, area elites and public.

People informed district administration regarding load shedding, sui gas meters, pollution due to illegal factories and sale if Ice drug. Public also demanded increased police patrolling, repair of dispensary and roads, action against encroachments and establishment of Rescue 1122 office to deal untoward incidents.

Officials of district administration listened to the problems and people and issued on the spot directives to resolve them.

Speaking on the occasion, additional deputy commissioner said that district administration was making efforts to resolve problems of people according to their expectations. He said that khuli katcheries were aimed to abridge gap between authorities and public besides developing a close liaison with people.

He also urged people to inform authorities about their issues and said that their genuine problems would be addressed promptly.

