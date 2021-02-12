UrduPoint.com
District Administration Holds Open Court For Christian Community

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

District administration holds open court for Christian community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Imran Khan Friday held a 'Khuli Katcheri' (open court) for Christian community to resolve their issues.

Tehsildar Mohammad Jamil and Town Officer Revenue Town-I Riaz Awan and representatives of other line departments were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion the ADC heard the public complaints related to cleanliness, deficiency of furniture at schools, renovation of Christian community hall, gas issues and drinking water supply to areas of Christian community.

The ADC issues on sport directives to respective departments and assured that all the problems of minorities would be resolved on priority.

More Stories From Pakistan

